Along with being one of the greatest football players ever, Cristiano Ronaldo is also an ideal boyfriend and one can visit his official Instagram page to verify the fact. Time and time again, the Portugal star has showered love on his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez through social media. Well, CR7 once gave major couple goals to his fans with his latest post on the picture-sharing website. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a lovely picture with his better half along with sharing a strong and beautiful message. “Make your dreams come true always with special company,” the Juventus forward captioned the pic. Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Rodriguez Relax on a Luxury Yacht During Vacation in Portofino.

Th comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans showered their love on the lovely couple. Ronaldo and Georgina are together since 2016 and also have a daughter together named Alana Martinez, who is the youngest of Cristiano’s four kids. Well, the love between the lovebirds seems to be increasing with time and that’s clearly evident in Ronaldo’s latest picture. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post. Cristiano Ronaldo Wowed by Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Calls Her ‘Most Beautiful Woman on Earth.’

View this post on Instagram Make your dreams come true always with special company! 😀❤️🙏 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 17, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

Recently, Georgina posted a beautiful photo on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting a huge ring. Well, the post gave rise to many speculations as Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez being engaged became a hot topic of discussion among the fans.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has shown some great form in recent times as Juventus continue to be the leaders of the points table. However, their tied matches against Atlanta and Sassuolo narrowed down their difference with second-place Inter Milan in the team standings. Ronaldo will be next seen in action when Juventus will host Lazio on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium.

