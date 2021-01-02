Cristiano Ronaldo was seen sweating it out with team Juventus in the first training session of the year. The team will be playing against Udinese in the Serie A 2020-21 match at the Juventus Training Centre on January 4, 2020. Ronaldo looked fresh and was rearing to go. Not very long ago, he posted a picture of himself while training and shared the same online. In the same post, he had promised the fans that he would come back stronger. Juventus is placed on number six of the points table with 24 points in their kitty. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Goal Scorer of 2020 in Top 5 European Leagues, Beats Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland & Others (Check Full List).

The team has won six games and faced an equal number of draws. The Bianconeri has faced one loss in the season so far. The photos of the recent practice session were shared on social media by Ronaldo and team Juventus. Udinese is featured on number 12 of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with four wins and six losses. Remaining matches ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the photos below:

Kicking off the New Year

Team Juventus lost the last match of the year 2022 to Fiorentina by 3-0. This came as an absolute shocker to the fans and a few of them had trolled the Bianconeri back then.

