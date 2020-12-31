Cristiano Ronaldo might be 35 but he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just after he lost the Ballon d’Or 2019 to his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, he channelised all the frustration in the form of goals. With this, Ronaldo has now become the highest goal scorer in Europe’s top five leagues. With this, he went on to beat all the big names including Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and even Kylian Mbappe. The 35-year-old was recently awarded the Player of Century by Dubai Globe Soccer and spent a couple of days in the Desert City. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Work After Short Break in Dubai, Promises to Comeback Stronger (See Post).

While one would have thought that he spend his New Year’s Eve in Dubai, the five-time Ballon d’Or Award winner came back to Turin and even started training. Not only did CR7 share a picture of himself training but also promised the fans that he will come back stronger. Juventus is not having the best of the outings in the Serie A 2020-21 on number six of the point table. Talking about the list, Lionel Messi scored 19 goals whereas, Lewandowski netted 32 goals. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored 23 goals in 2020 whereas, Zlatan Ibrahimovic stands on number seven with 20goals. Check out the full list below:

35. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) - 13 goals

34. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (AS Roma) - 13 goals

33. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 13 goals

32. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 14 goals

31. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - 14 goals

30. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 14 goals

29. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 15 goals

28. Joao Pedro (Cagliari) - 15 goals

27. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) - 15 goals

26. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 15 goals

25. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) - 15 goals

24. Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) - 15 goals

23. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 15 goals

22. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 16 goals

21. Danny Ings (Southampton) - 16 goals

20. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 16 goals

19. Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 16 goals

18. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 17 goals

17. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 17 goals

16. Son Heung-min (Tottenham) - 17 goals

15. Andrea Belotti (Torino) - 18 goals

14. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 18 goals

13. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 18 goals

12. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 18 goals

11. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 18 goals

10. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 19 goals

9. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) - 19 goals

8. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 19 goals

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - 20 goals

6. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 22 goals

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 23 goals

4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 23 goals

3. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 28 goals

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 32 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 33 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo recently said that he would play for a few more years. All eyes will be on Ronaldo as the fans would be wanting him to do well in the rest of the season too.

