Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain after an underwhelming season by the Bianconeri, where they failed to defend the Serie A crown for the first time in a decade and could miss out on Champions League football all-together. Several reports suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or might prefer returning home and play for boyhood club Sporting CP in the latter stages of his career. Juventus Star's Mother Vows To Persuade Her Son For Sporting CP Return.

According to a recent report from Cuatro, Cristiano Ronaldo is close to sealing a return to Sporting Lisbon and is willing to take a pay cut to secure a move. It is understood that the five-time Ballon d’Or is considering leaving Italy with negotiations with his boyhood club already under-way. The Portuguese earns around 30 million a year at Juventus and is ready to give up a part of it. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Former Club Sporting CP Amid Transfer Rumours.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro during celebrating Sporting CP’s first league title since 2002, has vowed to the fans that she will try and persuade the Juventus star to return to his former club. ‘Next year he will play for the Alvalade, I will convince him,’ she said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with Juventus will expire next season and it is understood that the club are willing to part ways with the 36-year-old instead of letting him leave for free in 2022 in order to fund a rebuild in the summer.

Juventus are likely to part ways with Andrea Pirlo if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League and failure to make it to Europe’s elite competition could also persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to look for a new club. The 36-year-old has been linked with several top clubs across Europe with a return to Lisbon also being a great possibility.

