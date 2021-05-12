Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Former Club Sporting CP Amid Transfer Rumours, Ruben Amorim & Co Clinch Primeira Liga 2021 Title in 19 years. Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with his former club Sporting CP and it is said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could retire there. The transfer market is full of gossips with CR7's possible move to his former club. Now amid these rumours, Ronaldo took to social media and shared a post congratulating Sporting CP. Ruben Amorim & Co clinched the Primeira Liga first title for the first time in 19 years. Ruben Amorim and company went on to defeat Boavista 1-0 and thus walked away with the league title.

What followed was a wild celebration not only in the dressing room, but the players even celebrated their win with the fans. The club had organised an open bus for the players and the ecstatic football fans followed the vehicle and chanted slogans. Needless to say that the club flaunted the videos on their social media accounts and congratulatory messages started pouring in for the club. This obviously included Cristiano Ronaldo.

Check out the post shared by CR7:

Check out a few videos of the celebrations below:

Cristiano Ronaldo had been a part of the club from 2002-2003. Post this he moved to Manchester United and stayed with the Red Devils for six years.

