Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus remains uncertain after an underwhelming season by the Italian giants which saw the club unable to win the Serie A title for the first time in a decade and might yet see them miss out on Champions League football all-together. And with star signing Ronaldo, entering the final year of his contract in Turin, there are doubts of the club wanting to renew him. Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History After Scoring In Juventus' 3-1 Win Over Sassuolo.

If Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo part ways in the summer, given the 36-year-old’s quality and record in front of goal, he will have a number of suitors and among them, one is his former club Sporting CP. The Portuguese started his career at the Lisbon club and his mother, Dolores Aveiro, is confident that the star will play for them next season. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Former Club Sporting CP Amid Transfer Rumours.

Dolores Aveiro, who lives in Lisbon, spoke to supporters about her son's future from her balcony as they celebrated Sporting's first Primeira Liga title success since 2002 on Wednesday. ‘I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back, Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium],’ she said.

Cristiano Ronaldo began his career at Sporting Lisbon in 2002 before making big-money moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. However, with the five-time Ballon d’Or in his twilight years, a return to his former side could be a great move for both him and the club.

The Portuguese star’s contract at Juventus expires next season and at the moment there are no advancements in renewal talks. It is understood that the Bianconeri are planning a rebuild in the summer and could be tempted to sell the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to fund moves of some exciting young talent.

However, Juventus hierarchy in past have said that they will continue to count on Ronaldo in the future. ‘For me, Ronaldo can't be touched. He has a contract until June 30, 2022, and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen,’ Chairman Paul Nedved had said in an interview with DAZN.

