Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remained uncertain throughout the summer transfer window as the Portuguese star wanted to leave the club but the 37-year-old ended up staying put at Old Trafford. However, the footballer had an opportunity to play overseas after receiving a massive offer from the Saudi club Al-Hilal. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Considering Extending Argentine Star’s Contract.

According to a report from Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo turned down an offer to play in the Saudi pro league. The 37-year-old had received a mammoth offer from Al-Hilal, which would have seen him become the highest player in the world. Robert Lewandowski Returns to Allianz Arena For Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Match (Watch Video).

It is understood that the Saudi club offered Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year deal worth €242 million. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner preferred to play at the highest level and ended up staying at Old Trafford at least for the time being.

Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the summer in a bid to play Champions League football. However, the 37-year-old was not able to find any potential suitors as his high salary expectations played a huge part.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a contract with Manchester United which expires in the summer of 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo's future still remains uncertain as the star man could push for a move in January after falling behind in the pecking order at Erik ten Hag.

