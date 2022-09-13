PSG are reportedly considering the possibility of extending Lionel Messi's contract. The Argentine had a poor season by his standards at PSG and it was speculated that PSG might not be willing to extend his stay at Parc des Princes. But the picture has certainly changed this season with the Argentine showing signs of his former self. The rumours around PSG not deciding to extend Messi's contract surely did give rise to speculations that a return to Barcelona might be on the cards. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski Returns to Allianz Arena For Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Match (Watch Video)

Messi left Barcelona last year after talks over a new contract broke down with the club. He had penned a two-year deal at PSG with the option of extending his stay by another year. According to Le'Equipe, PSG are happy with Messi's performance and want to retain him for two more years. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had an impact on PSG's performances with three goals in seven Ligue 1 matches. He also has notched up seven assists in these matches as the French champions are soaring high in Ligue 1. Should PSG end up tying down Messi to a new contract, a return to Barcelona can be kept out of the equation for now.

Under new head coach Christophe Galtier, PSG have looked like a real threat to reckon with, especially with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe firing consistently. This is not just good for PSG but also for both their national teams, especially with the all-important World Cup approaching this year.

