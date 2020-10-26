Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for a potential breach of coronavirus protocols after his positive diagnosis earlier this month according to Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora. The Juventus superstar was tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Portugal and since then has been in mandatory isolation. Despite that, the 35-year-old is yet to test negative as another test has returned positive. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Quarantine Pictures: Here’s What Juventus Star is Up to During Self-Isolation Ahead of Third COVID-19 Test.

The five-time Ballon d’Or has missed Juventus’ last two Serie A matches and the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage opener but will look to return for the game against Barcelona this week. However, Cristiano Ronaldo must first return a negative coronavirus test, which he is expected to undergo 24 hours prior to the clash against the Spanish giants in Turin. Juventus Chief Backs Cristiano Ronaldo After Coronavirus Protocol Violation Claim By Italian Sports Minister.

Vincenzo Spadafora, during the Juventus star’s self-quarantine, had stated that the 35-year-old had broken coronavirus protocols after returning to Italy via an air ambulance after contracting coronavirus while with Portugal and might face punishment if the accusations are found true. The Italian minister also added that the Portuguese skipper’s actions are officially investigated.

‘Cristiano did not respect the protocol. There is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor's Office to prove it. he virus has taught us that no one is exempt, obviously they are all people who have tried to respect the protocols as much as possible, but the only solution, in the end, is to stay at home.’ Spadafora told Rai Tre.

Cristiano Ronaldo had defended the earlier accusations by Vincenzo Spadafora via an Instagram live video. ‘I did not break any protocol. They’re saying that I broke Italian laws but it’s all a lie. I spoke with my team and we have the responsibility to do things right. Everything was done with authorisation.’ Said the Juventus superstar.

