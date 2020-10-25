Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive with coronavirus, he is spending a lot of time alone and has been working out and getting fitter for the upcoming game against Barcelona. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is often seen posting pictures on social media and is keeping his fans informed about his activities throughout the day. Recently Ronaldo had posted a few pictures on social media where he was seen flaunting his new look. In the snap posted last by CR7, he was seen sunbathing and showing off his abs in the snap. Ronaldo will go through another test on Tuesday and that will determine the availability for the Champions League 2020-21 game between Juventus and Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov After Russian MMA Fighter Retires Post His Win at UFC 254

Ronaldo was in Portugal for his national duties for the UEFA Nations League when he got tested with the virus. He flew back to Turin after he was tested positive with corona and the Italian Sports Minister had accused CR7 for breaking the guidelines. The five-time Balon d'Or winner took to social media and said that he had followed all the guidelines and did not break any. Now, let's have a look at the pictures below:

Swimming

Working out

Red Shirt

View this post on Instagram Thursday style! 😉 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 22, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

Another one

View this post on Instagram Let your confidence talks😉 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 23, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

Sunbathing

View this post on Instagram Siiiiiiiiiii💪🏽 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 24, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Even Lionel Messi along with the other netizens want Cristiano Ronaldo to get well soon for the mouth-watering encounter between Juventus and Barcelona on October 29, 2020.

