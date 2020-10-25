Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive with coronavirus, he is spending a lot of time alone and has been working out and getting fitter for the upcoming game against Barcelona. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is often seen posting pictures on social media and is keeping his fans informed about his activities throughout the day. Recently Ronaldo had posted a few pictures on social media where he was seen flaunting his new look. In the snap posted last by CR7, he was seen sunbathing and showing off his abs in the snap. Ronaldo will go through another test on Tuesday and that will determine the availability for the Champions League 2020-21 game between Juventus and Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov After Russian MMA Fighter Retires Post His Win at UFC 254
Ronaldo was in Portugal for his national duties for the UEFA Nations League when he got tested with the virus. He flew back to Turin after he was tested positive with corona and the Italian Sports Minister had accused CR7 for breaking the guidelines. The five-time Balon d'Or winner took to social media and said that he had followed all the guidelines and did not break any. Now, let's have a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
É como se estivesse aí! Vamos Malta! Força Portugal 💪🏼🇵🇹 #todosportugal
Swimming
View this post on Instagram
“Não deixes aquilo que não podes fazer atrapalhar o que podes fazer”😉
Working out
View this post on Instagram
“El éxito en la vida no se mide por lo que logras, sino por los obstáculos que superas” 😉💪🏽
Red Shirt
View this post on Instagram
Another one
View this post on Instagram
Sunbathing
View this post on Instagram
Even Lionel Messi along with the other netizens want Cristiano Ronaldo to get well soon for the mouth-watering encounter between Juventus and Barcelona on October 29, 2020.
