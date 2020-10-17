Cristiano Ronaldo has made the headlines since his positive coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week while on international duty with Portugal. The 35-year-old missed the clash with Sweden and has now travelled to Turin to be in mandatory isolation. However, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadofara believes that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has violated quarantine norms. However, these claims have refuted by both the player and the Juventus hierarchy. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Message From Quarantine Period After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

Cristiano Ronaldo will spend ten days in mandatory quarantine in his home in Turin and will have to turn negative for COVID-19 before returning to footballing actions. The 35-year-old’s self-isolation is expected to end of October 23 and despite Italian mister’s claims of him violating the quarantine rules, Juventus insist that their star hasn’t done anything wrong.

‘Ronaldo hasn't violated any 'bubble'. We told the players that they could continue their fiduciary isolation at home. Answering the call of your country is something that makes you happy and is the beauty of football.’ Said Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli in a recent press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo also addressed the claims made by Vincenzo Spadofara. ‘My family lives on another floor of the house and we have no contacts. When you are well in your head you have no problems, I did not violate any health protocol’ the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said in a recent Instagram live video.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to miss Juventus’ weekend lash against Crotone and also their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season opener against Dynamo Kyiv. However, Cristiano Ronaldo should be back for the game against Barcelona but must first return a negative coronavirus test.

