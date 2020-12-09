Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon after 90 grueling minutes of football, in which the Italian came out on top, showed great respect towards each other as the two exchanged jerseys. Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group G. Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo on either side of Weston McKennie’s sensational strike, led Andrea Pirlo’s team to a famous win. Barcelona 0-3 Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Sends Bianconeri Through As Group Winners.

Gianluigi Buffon was in spectacular form on the night as the Italian keeper didn’t allow Lionel Messi or any other Barcelona player to beat him in the goal. The 42-year-old produced seven saves against the Catalan giants – all from their captain. However, despite that, the Argentine wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Rivalry’s Latest Installment Highlights Where Barcelona and Juventus Are Headed.

After the game, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon exchanged jerseys with each other, displaying the respect the two have for each other. The Italian keeper has played well against the Argentine, as in six games, the Barcelona skipper has managed to score in just one of those matches.

Ronald Koeman’s men last lost a home game in the Champions League in 2013 against Bayern Munich. This is the first time since the 2006-07 season, Barcelona failed to secure the top spot in a UCL group, where they were eliminated by Liverpool in the round of 16, a considering the Blaugranas’ recent form, a similar result can be expected.

