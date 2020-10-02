Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other for the first time in a UEFA Champions League group stage match After Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in the same group during the UCL 2020-21 group stage draw on October 1 (Thursday). Messi and Ronaldo last faced-off in a Champions League game in 2011 while they haven’t met in a competitive football match since Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018. This will not only be the first meeting of these two footballing giants in a UCL group stage match but also the first in three years. UCL 2020–21 Draw: Barcelona, Juventus Placed in Same Group, Defending Champions Bayern Munich in Group A.

Barcelona and Juventus were drawn in Champions League 2020-21 Group G alongside Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros. Excited fans immediately took to social media to react on the clash between Messi-led Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus. Interestingly, Ronaldo is yet to score in a Champions League match against a team featuring Messi while the Argentine has already scored three times in five UCL meetings. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Juventus, Barcelona Placed in Group G of Champions League 2020-21, Fans Say 'Group G Stands for GOAT'.

Ronaldo and Messi faced each other numerous times when the former was with Real Madrid in La Liga. Ronaldo, however, left Madrid for Italy in 2018 and El Clasicos have never been the same since. Both are chasing a Champions League title this season after a disappointment in the last two seasons. Ronaldo last won the UCL trophy in 2018 with Real Madrid while Messi lifted five years back.

