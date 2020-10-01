The Group Stage of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 is set to start as following the completion of the qualifying round, all the 32 teams have been divided into eight different groups. UCL 2020-21 Group Stage Draw was held on October 1, 2020, in Geneva, Switzerland. Bayern Munich on their way to the 2020-21 UCL title created history, becoming the only team to will all their matches in a single season and will begin their defence in Group A. UCL 2019-20 Final: Bayern Munich Create Champions League History After 1-0 Win Over PSG in Lisbon.

The final of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 is set to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The venue was to host the summit clash of the last edition but was changed to Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 32 teams from 15 different countries have qualified for the prestigious club football competition and will be hoping to get their hand on the trophy come the end of the season. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Showdown Emerges After Barcelona, Juventus Placed in Same Group in UCL 2020-21 Draw.

The competition will be played in the traditional format instead of the new modified format which was temporarily placed last time around from the quarter-final stage onwards, due to the postponement of the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile here are all the groups for UCL 2020-21 season.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage Draw

Group A Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid RB Salzburg Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B Real Madrid Shakthar Donetsk Inter Milan Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C FC Porto Manchester City Olympiacis Marseille

Group D Liverpool Ajax Atalanta FC Midtjylland

Group E Sevilla FC Chelsea FC FC Krasnodar Stade Rennes FC

Group F FC Zenit Borussia Dortmund SS Lazio Club Brugge

Group G Juventus Barcelona Dynamo Kyiv Ferencvárosi TC

Group H Paris Saint Germain Manchester United RB Leipzig Istanbul Basaksehir

Bayern Munich are the defending champions as they won their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy last time around by defeating Paris Saint Germain in the finals in Lisbon. Teams will be allowed to make five substitutions during the games as until further notice all the games will be played behind closed doors.

