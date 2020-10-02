No sooner the Group G draws for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 were announced the netizens went berserk. Reason? The fans who have been praying for the epic battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, their prayers have been answered. Juventus and Barcelona are placed together in Group G and the fans couldn’t keep calm as the two are placed in the same group and here was another chance to show who the actual GOAT is. But there are a few netizens who felt that Group G stands for GOAT and that’s the very reason that the two of the best football stalwarts have been placed in the same group. UCL 2020–21 Draw: Barcelona, Juventus Placed in Same Group, Defending Champions Bayern Munich in Group A.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a proper fan base. Right from a teenager who is an avid follower of football to someone who has been following the sport all his/her life, have an opinion on who between the two is better. However, none of them has come to a perfect conclusion on who better and the argument is still on. There is a fanbase that loves both the stalwarts and is quite impressed with them. The tweets we bring you are those fans who believe that both sportsmen are GOATs. A few of them are still competitive and are arguing about the actual GOAT. Check out the posts below:

Champions League Group G 🌟 Juventus vs Barcelona 🤩 Ronaldo vs Messi 🐐 Let the battle of the GOATs commence 🍿#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/K0Gxb5qz79 — Goal (@goal) October 1, 2020

GOATs.

Ronaldo and Messi in group 'G' because they are 'GOATS' #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/6Wa7zhPL5G — Unwanted Friend😒🌚 (@holardamolar) October 1, 2020

Group G

Ronaldo and Messi are both in Group G.

G is for GOAT. We see what you did there UEFA #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/aWxflMr1HU

— Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) October 1, 2020

Group G also has names like Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros. Needless to say that the fan sare quite excited for the match and thus can't contain the same. For now, social media is full of tweets about how excited the fans are.

