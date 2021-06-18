Croatia will take on Czech Republic in the second round of fixture in Group D of the ongoing 2020 European Championships. The clash will be played at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow on Jun 18, 2021 (Friday). Both sides had contrasting starts to their season but have hopes of making it to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 8 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Croatia were defeated by England in their opening encounter of Euro 2020 at Wembley and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, Czech Republic were sensational on their opening day against Scotland, winning 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Patrik Schick, with the second one being a special strike. Both sides are aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and could solidify their case with a win in this encounter. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

When is Croatia vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Croatia vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 match will be played on June 18, 2021 (Friday) at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Croatia vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Croatia vs Czech Republic, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Croatia vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Croatia vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

