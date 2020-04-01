Cruzeiro President Jose Dalai Rocha Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rio de Janiero, April 1: Cruzeiro president Jose Dalai Rocha said on Tuesday he is recovering well after becoming the third club official to be struck down by COVID-19.

CEO Sandro Gonzalez and board member Alexandre Faria had already tested positive for the virus before Rocha received news of his diagnosis on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Hi my friends. I'm here to confirm that ... I did the tests, tested positive, but I'm doing well," 81-year-old Rocha said in a video posted on social media.

"I'm following the medical advice, which is to rest, stay calm, eat good food, and get vitamin D. Today I'm better than yesterday and tomorrow I'll definitely be better than today," he added.

Cruzeiro, one of Brazil's most successful clubs, were relegated to the country's second division in December for the first time in their history.

All major football competitions in Brazil are currently suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. Brazil has 5,717 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 201 have been fatal, the health ministry said on Tuesday night.

Last week, former Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber, the country's most capped player, was in a "critical period" in hospital with coronavirus.

AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who currently plays for the club, have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club had said in a statement earlier.

The club had further said that both are well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will remain in qurantine until "clinically recovered."

Juventus star Paulo Dybala also tested positive for coronavirus. The Argentine forward had become the third player from the club that has been diagnosed with the infection.

Dybala had said in a message posted on his social media handles that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini, who is an Argentine singer, actress and model and the niece of 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini, have both tested positive for COVID-19.