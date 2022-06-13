London, June 13 : Portuguese club Benfica have issued a statement confirming they have reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of forward Darwin Nunez in a deal that could be worth up to 100 million euros. Benfica issued a statement in the early hours of Monday morning, explaining that Liverpool will pay an initial 75 million euros, with possible 'add-ons' of 25 million. Five Substitutes Rule To Be Permanently Introduced By Football Lawmakers.

"In the early morning hours of this Monday, Sport Lisboa e Benfica -- Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros." "To the CMVM, Benfica's SAD also informed that 'the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale could reach the amount of 100 million euros," reads the statement, which adds that Nunez has still to agree personal terms with Liverpool, Xinhua reports. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Manchester United, PSG Join Barcelona In Race To Sign Polish Striker.

"It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's sports employment contract with Liverpool FC," it reads. Nunez is expected to undergo his medical with Liverpool this Monday and the club sees him as the replacement for Sadio Mane after the Senegalese forward announced his intention to leave Anfield following this season's Champions League final. 22-year-old Nunez joined Benfica after scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances for Spanish side Almeria. He has played 85 times for the Lisbon-based giants, scoring 45 goals and is able to play across the front three.

