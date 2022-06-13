The International Football Association Board (IFAB), during their 136th annual meeting in Doha, Qatar, have decided to permanently change the number of substitutes available per match for top-level matches from three to five. The change was initially made on a temporary basis following a request by FIFA in May 2020 to protect player welfare during the global pandemic. However, his option be permanently introduced into the Laws of the Game. This will be effective from July 01, 2022, and will be first used at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

#UPDATE Football's rules body on Monday said that five substitutes would be permanently introduced for all top games and that an automatic offside detector is closer to being introduced for this year's World Cup 📸 PSG make a substitution during a French L1 match pic.twitter.com/nIeL8qQ634 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2022

