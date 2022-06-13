Robert Lewandoski's future seems to be away from Bayern Munich. The Polish international has handed in his transfer request and wants to leave the club in the summer. Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to land the 33-year-old goal-scorer but Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain have also entered the race given the Catalan outfit's financial limitations. Five Most Anticipated Transfer Deals of Summer 2022.

Robert Lewandowski has been sensational since joining Bayern Munich in 2014, winning multiple league titles and a Champions League. However, the Polish forward is looking for a new challenge and has requested the club to let him leave. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Striker Slams Bayern Munich Amid Barcelona Links.

Barcelona are the firm favourites to sign Robert Lewandowski. It is understood that the 33-year-old has been in contact with Xavi and has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants and is waiting for the clubs to strike a deal.

However, the Catalan club is working under strict financial restrictions and could fail to fail to make the deal work. If that happens, there are several teams including Manchester United and PSG looking to pounce and snatch the Poland international.

As per The Sun, Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the deal between Barcelona and Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski and are prepared to make a move. The Red Devils are one of the few clubs capable of matching the striker's salary of around £400,000 a week.

Robert Lewandoski, however, prefers a move to a team playing in the Champions League. The lack of top-tier European football is likely to work against Manchester United in landing the Polish superstar.

Meanwhile, according to L'Equipe, PSG are also closely monitoring the situation of Rebert Lewandoski. The Ligue 1 champions are in search of a striker who can compliment the playing styles of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

