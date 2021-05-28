David de Gea has been in the eye of the storm ever since he missed out on the spot-kick which resulted in Villarreal winning their first Europa League Title. But there was one photo tweeted by a journalist which showed that had the Manchester United goal-keeper had not followed the crucial instructions given by the goal-keeping coaches. Had David de Gea followed those instructions, Manchester United would have won the title. The instructions were handed over to him in a towel right before the shoot-out. David de Gea Has Conceded 36 Penalties in a Row for Manchester United, Fans Blame Spanish Stopper After Villarreal Wins Europa League 2020-21 Title on Penalties.

However, David de Gea followed those instructions for the first three times, but that prediction was wrong and both sides managed to score. But the predictions started turning right, even then he didn't follow the instructions. In fact, the last penalty by Villarreal exactly turned out the way it was predicted, had David de Gea followed the notes, things would have been different.

Here is the photo of those notes:

11 penalties went past David de Gea .during the shoot-out as the game was on 1-1 despite extra time being added. By now, he had conceded 36 penalties in a row for the Red Devils. The Spaniard is yet to save a penalty since April 23, 2017. The last time he saved a penalty was when Manchester United played against Everton.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).