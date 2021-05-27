David de Gea has been in the eye of the storm ever since he has been unable to stop the decisive penalty in the finals of the Europa League 2020-21 finals which were played last night between Villarreal and Manchester United at the Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk. By conceding the last penalty, Villarreal walked away with their first Europa League title. De Gea's name emerged as one of the top trends on social media as the fans lashed out at him and blamed him for the loss. With this, the Spaniard has now conceded 36 goals. UEFA Europa League Final 2021: Twitter Reacts As Villarreal Defeat Manchester United on Penalties To Claim First European Trophy.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is yet to save a penalty since April 23, 2016. The last time David de Gea saved a penalty was against Everton on that very day. Ever since, de Gea is yet to save a penalty, Needless to say, that his commitment was questioned by the netizens as they highlighted these unwanted records. Talking about the game, Villarreal and Manchester United, had a goal scored each even during the extra time. The scoreboard read 1-1 and then the match boiled down to penalties.

Here's the unwanted record:

David De Gea has now conceded 36 penalties in a row for Manchester United. Bad ebening. #UELfinal #UEL — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 26, 2021

Take a look at the penalty that de Gea couldn't save:

Here are a few fans blaming de Gea:

Rashford and Bruno Fernandes watching David De Gea getting all the blame for poor performance of Manchester United in #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/uh6tiOCRlr — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 26, 2021

0 - Only player to miss his attempt during the penalty shootouts, David de Gea has not made any save in this final (in 120 minutes + penalty shootouts). Oops. pic.twitter.com/49UqSzUmS7 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 26, 2021

David de Gea is useless at penalties. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) May 26, 2021

David de Gea saw 11 penalties being scored past him and to make matters worse, he missed the crucial spot-kick that actually helped Villarreal to walk away with the trophy.

