David de Gea had badly injured his knee during the match against Southampton. The Spanish stopper crashed into the goal post while defending a free-kick by James Ward-Prowse and injured his knee. He was subbed before half-time and Dean Henderson made his league debut. Now, as per a few reports by floating around on the internet, it is very likely that the Spanish stopper might not feature in the playing XI for the upcoming match against Neymar Jr Paris Saint Germain i.e. PSG. The match will be held on November 3, 2020 at the backyard of the Red Devils. Edinson Cavani Faces FA Investigation Over Allegedly Racist Social Media Post, Could Face Three-Match Ban.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsure if he could recover on Wednesday. He was asked about the same during the post-match conference and the Manchester United manager said that he hoped that de Gea would get better. While speaking about Dean Henderson, Ole said, "Dean played well. He is a keeper who is used to being vocal,” Solskjaer said. “He wants to organise his team. He didn’t have big saves to make but he was safe with his hands.”

Manchester United is placed on number one in the Group H points table with nine points in their kitty. The last time the two teams met each other, the Red Devils walked away with the game with 2-1 win. It was Marcus Rashford's late goal that helped the team walk away with the match. Also, all eyes will be on Edison Cavani who has been in great form since his signing at the Old Trafford.

