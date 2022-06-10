Sergi Roberto has extended his stay at Barcelona for another year, as was made official on Friday, June 10. The Spanish right-back would now stay at the club till June 30, 2023. He would also have a huge release clause of 400 million euros.

Agreement for the renewal of @SergiRoberto10 until June 30, 2023 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 10, 2022

