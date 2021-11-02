Barcelona will travel to take on Dynamo Kyiv in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine on November 02, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams are aiming for a win to keep qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero Out for Three Months After Experiencing Chest Discomfort During La Liga 2021–22 Match Against Alaves.

Barcelona ended their two-game losing run in the competition in the reverse fixture against Dynamo Kyiv as they registered a 1-0 win. But since then the Catalans have failed to register a win which resulted in the sacking of Ronald Koeman. New interim manager Sergi Barjuan still has a lot to figure out and could be in for a tricky encounter. Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv are searching for their first win in the competition and after three consecutive wins, they will fancy heir chances against a disorganized Barcelona.

When is Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at National Sports Complex in Kiev on November 3, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

