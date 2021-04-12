It was quite an outing for Manchester United last night against Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United won the game 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL 2020-21. It was Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood who scored goals at the 57th, 79th and 96th minute respectively. From the home team, only Son Heung Min could score a goal. The three led the team to a stunning win. After the game, the members of the team took to social media and reacted to the win. Talking about the game, both Manchester United and Tottenham took 12 shots on target. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James & Others React After Manchester United Beats Granada in Europa League 2021.

For the Red Devils, seven of them ended up being on target. For the home team, three of them were on target. Manchester United handled the ball 54 per cent of the time and the rest was handled by Tottenham. United's passing accuracy was 83 per cent whereas, for Jose Mourinho's men passed the ball accurately 81 per cent of times.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets

Big big win!! The final part of the season is coming and we’re ready for it! 💪🏻🔴⚫️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/nE8KEgOPSC — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 11, 2021

Daniel James

Good win away from home🔴👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/oMqLosK34X — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) April 8, 2021

Harry Maguire

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United still stands on number two of the EPL 2020-21 points table with 63 points in their kitty. Manchester City sits on number one on the points table with 74 points.

