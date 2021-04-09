Manchester United played against Granada last night in the Europa League 2021 at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. This was the first leg of the game and the team secured a 2-0 win. The victory was an away one and was quite important for Man United. It was Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes who led the team to a win by securing one goal each. After the win, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and others took to social media and expressed their happiness after winning the match. Manchester United Beats Granada 2-0 in Europa League 2021, Quarter-Final.

Marcus Rashford scored a goal at the 31st minute of the match. No goals were scored by either side and the scoreboard continued to remain 1-0. A last-minute goal from Bruno Fernandes led the team to a stunning 2-0 win. Talking about the possession, the Red Devils dominated the ball and they touched the ball 68 percent of the time and the rest was held by the home team.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets by footballers:

Donny van de Beek

Step one done. Step two next 🔴👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/f55FdIsq43 — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) April 8, 2021

Bruno Fernandes

Halfway through... let’s finish the work at Old Trafford 🔜📌🏟 pic.twitter.com/jFHURscbh6 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 8, 2021

Aaron wan-Bisska

We like our sheets clean 🧼 nice one from the lads tonight 🕸 pic.twitter.com/RdG16vxlHH — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) April 8, 2021

Daniel James

Good win away from home🔴👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/oMqLosK34X — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) April 8, 2021

The second leg of the tournament will be held on April 16, 2021, where Manchester United will play host to the match. The match will be played at Old Trafford.

