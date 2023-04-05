The last El Clasico saw Barcelona edging Real Madrid 2-1. During that meeting, an Eder Militao own goal in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final helped Blaugrana to gain an upper hand in this year’s final in their quest for a domestic double. Having already suffered a shocking elimination from Europe's next best competition, UEFA Europa League, the Xavi-coached unit will look to avoid another exit from the Spanish domestic league cup, Copa del Rey, as they inch closer to lifting the top prize – La Liga title – with every passing day. DFB Pokal 2022–23: Freiburg Register 2–1 Win Against Bayern Munich; Enter German Cup Semifinal.

In their last fixture against Elche, the La Liga champions showed their ruthlessness as they demolished Elche 4-0, credit to the brace coming in from top striker Robert Lewandowski along with crucial goals from Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Having maintained a lead of 12 point before rivals Real Madrid, the Xavi-coached unit, who are currently sit at the top of the La Liga standings, are trying hard to reach the final of the Copa del Rey for the record eighth time within 10 seasons.

With the 4-0 demolition of Elche, the table toppers marked their fifth successive win spanning all competitions. It was only one time that the Cules conceded only one goal and that was during the match against German heavyweights Bayern Munich, who prevailed over the hosts at their home ground at Camp Nou in this season.

After losing 3-0 against Bayern, Barcelona managed to overturn their campaign and they got back on track as they embarked on a nine-match unbeaten streak at their home ground with their most recent win coming against arch-rivals Real Madrid, who featured in a match that saw them thumping Real Valladolid 6-0. Copa del Rey 2022–23: Osasuna Beat Athletic Bilbao 2–1 on Aggregate, Reach Spanish Cup Final for the 2nd Time in History.

In their last game, Real Madrid attacker, Rodrygo, scored the first, after which their forward, Karim Benzema, produced a hattrick in just seven minutes before Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez found the back of the net to ensure a 6-0 thumping of Real Valladolid.

The result, did not change the fact that Real Madrid, have passed away the opportunity of retaining their domestic title, but it can be hoped that the authorities may forgive their coach Carlo Ancelotti, after he kept his side in the hunt for their fifteenth Champions League trophy. Luke Shaw Signs Contract Extension with Manchester United, to Remain at Club Until 2027.

On one hand, Barcelona, have become a regular participant in the Copa del Rey finals, on the other hand, Real Madrid have not featured in the finals since the 2013-14 season, during which they edged past the then Lionel Messi-starring Barcelona side 2-1.

Nevertheless, before the leg two of the Copa del Rey semi-final match proceeds, let us look at the predicted line-ups for the two teams.

Real Madrid predicted starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Barcelona predicted starting XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

