Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted players in football at the moment and the record Spanish champions Real Madrid have made the Norwegian striker their top priority for the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old since his move to Borussia Dortmund last year has been amongst the top scorers in world football and recently scored his 100th professional goal, a feat he achieved in fewer games than the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets an Autographed Jersey From Erling Haaland, Calls Borussia Dortmund Star ‘Beast’.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid have made Erling Haaland their No 1 transfer priority and don’t want the Norwegian striker to sign for anyone else. The 20-year-old has a contract with Borussia Dortmund but Los Blancos are prepared to pay the German club’s asking price for the center-forward. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Set Expiration Date on Contract Renewal Offer.

It is understood that Erling Haaland has a release clause of 75 million Euros but it activates in 2022 and if any club wants to sign the striker before that they will have to meet the demands of Borussia Dortmund. According to the publication, Real Madrid would need to pay a fee of around €150 million for the 20-year-old and the Spanish giant are likely to oblige as the possibility of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival is decreasing.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to keep hold of Erling Haaland but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club has always maintained that they are willing to let the Norwegian leave at the correct price. It is understood that there is a verbal agreement in place between the German side and the Norwegian’s representative, Mino Riola, to let him move on before 2022.

Borussia Dortmund has had a difficult season so far as they find themselves sixth in the Bundesliga points table, four points behind Champions League qualification spot. And failure to make it into Europe could persuade Erling Haaland to look at other alternatives.

