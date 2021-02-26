Khabib Nurmagomedov has been quite close to footballers. He has been closed to Cristiano Ronaldo and recently he has also gifted a jersey from Kylian Mbappe. Not very long ago, CR7 had congratulated Khabib for his career on social media. The two have been in touch with each other quite constantly. Now, Borussia Dortmund star is the latest star to gift him an autographed jersey. The UFC lightweight champion took to social media and posted the picture of the signed shirt. He labelled Borussia Dortmund star as the 'beast'. Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets an Autographed Jersey From Kylian Mbappe After PSG Star Slams a Hat-Trick Against Barcelona in UCL 2021 (See Pic).

The Borussia Dortmund star was in the news for scoring a couple of goals in the Champions League 2021 against Sevilla. The Borussia Dortmund striker scored a goal a the 27th and 43rd minute of the match. He thus played a vital role in taking the team to a 3-2 win against Sevilla. Talking about the post by Khabib, he had also used a couple of emojis in the snap. One was of a bomb and then a punch. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Khabib on social media:

Khabib on Instagram: "Thank you so much beast, @ErlingHaaland" Two monsters of their own sport 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/B1htBnx4Bq — HaalandReport 🇳🇴 (@HaalandReport) February 23, 2021

Khabib prior to this had posted a picture of the jersey autographed by Kylian Mbappe after he scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League 2021. Mbappe had led the team to a 4-1 win.

