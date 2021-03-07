Sergio Ramos’ future at Real Madrid remains uncertain as the Los Blancos skipper is yet to renew his contract. The 34-year-old defender has spent 16 trophy-laden years at the Spanish capital but is reluctant on penning a new deal. The world cup winner will be a free agent in the summer and still hasn’t yet agreed on the terms put forwards by the record Spanish champions. PSG Offer Three-Year Deal to Real Madrid Captain.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Marca, Real Madrid had offered captain Sergio Ramos a contract extension but the new deal has an expiration date. It is understood that the 34-year-old centre-back has until the end of March to respond to the offer put forward by Los Blancos or else they will be looking at alternatives. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Skipper To Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Be Out For Several Weeks.

Real Madrid have offered their captain a one-year extension with an option of allowing him to stay for another year but Sergio Ramos is not yet completely sold on the deal. The defender agreed on a wage cut amid the coronavirus pandemic and it is understood that wants his salary to be increased along with a two-year contract.

Sergio Ramos is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid and is currently eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs and agree on a pre-contract. Paris Saint Germain are one of the front runners to sign the defender if he is to leave the club in the summer however, the Los Blancos captain is yet to come to a final decision.

It is understood that the relationship between Real Madrid chief Fiorentino Perez and Sergio Ramos is cordial, and there is a possibility of the defender renewing his contract. However, the deal hasn’t been completed yet and the record Spanish champions need an answer soon as they are aiming to build for the future and are likely to move for David Alaba if the Andalusian decides against renewal.

