Manchester City are in the transfer market for a striker and have identified Norwegian starlet Erling Haaland as their top target. The Premier League side have been sensational in the latter half of the season but for the most part, have played without a striker or a make-shift centre-forward as front-man Sergio Aguero has missed the majority of the campaign while Gabriel Jesus has just returned from an injury. Ellie Roebuck Signs New Three-Year Deal With Manchester City.

According to Daily Mirror, Manchester City are looking at Erling Haaland as a possible replacement for Sergio Aguero in the summer. The 20-year-old Norwegian striker has scored 38 goals in 39 appearances since joining Borussia Dortmund from FC Salzburg last year and is considered as one of the best youngsters in the game. Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Manchester City Playmaker Out for Four to Six Weeks Due to Hamstring Problem.

Erling Haaland has a reported release clause of €75m which comes into effect in the summer of 2022 but City are ready to swoop in ahead of that to beat other clubs. Pep Guardiola believes that he can convince the 20-year-old to move to Etihad to replace ageing star man Sergio Aguero.

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City’s record goal-scorer but in recent season gas struggled to find regular game-time as injuries have kept him out of action for the most part. The Argentine has made just nine appearances this season as first injury and then a positive COVID-19 diagnosis has seen him remain on the sidelines.

The Argentine’s contract ends in the summer and he is set to leave the club with Manchester City in search of a new front-man. Haaland's father Alf Inge played for City from 2000-2003 and the club are ready to offer his son wages of around £400,000-a-week.

