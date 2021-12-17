Diago Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold scored for Liverpool and lead the team to a stunning 3-1 win over Newcastle in EPL 2021-22. The match was held at Anfield. Check out the goal highlights below.

𝐓𝐀𝐀, 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐖 😍 pic.twitter.com/DVbhMsdKEA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021

Salah

15 consecutive @PremierLeague games with a goal or assist for @MoSalah 🤯 This fella is special 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/mD6kVFOzjb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021

Match Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)