Romelu Lukaku has been been in the news for the wrongest of reasons. All thanks to his explosive interview recently where he had said that he is unhappy at Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel has also reacted to the interview and said that he was disappointed with the comments. Now, the former Manchester United player is bearing the brunt of his comments. He is reportedly not a part of the squad for the game against Liverpool. Now here's another angle that the fans came up with. So recently during New Year's Chelsea came up with a post on social media to wish fans on New Years. Romelu Lukaku vs Thomas Tuchel Row Gets Murkier! Chelsea Manager Reportedly Considers Dropping Striker for EPL 2021-22 Game Against Liverpool.

So Chelsea posted a picture of all the players where all the stalwarts took the centrestage. This included N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Thiago Silva and of course Kai Havertz. But Lukaku was tucked away and the netizens noted the same and posted tweets on social media. A user said that the he took a few minutes to spot Lukaku in the snap. Check out the post and the comments from netizens below.

Happy New Year, Chelsea fans! 💙🎉 pic.twitter.com/a62kJkCfTW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 31, 2021

Admin done Lukaku dirty 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/6UGs7g7Z4S — Billy (@BillyDavidson03) December 31, 2021

So no lukaku in this photo! This nonsense. Despite his comments he is still better than all that English kids and Jorginho joker — iny tonio🔞🔞 (@iniesman22) January 1, 2022

This is sad that when Lukaku spoke his mind, he's treated like a enemy overnight (this poster). I am really surprised how Chelsea treats the highest-paid player today. Sad. pic.twitter.com/J3kuKEtZqF — AKKAN - “No pressure, No diamonds.” Thomas Carlyle (@Thinklab1414) January 1, 2022

So admin has put that guy in Kante's armpit for protection 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CFRvtkj28v — Acbert (@acbert90) January 1, 2022

Romelu Lukaku has sworn to be professional despite the odds at the Blues. Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 match will happen at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday at 10.00 pm IST.

