Bayern Munich are set to take on FC Augsburg in a second-round match of DFB Pokal. The German giants are in good form at the moment, having beaten SC Freiburg 5-0 in their last match. Julian Nagelsmann’s side would hope to advance in the tournament after an underwhelming performance last term. With an in-form side, Bayern start this game as favourites against a tough opponent. Manchester United Transfer News: Victor Osimhen Targetted By Premier League Outfit

Augsburg would believe that they have got a chance in this game after they beat Bayern Munich last month in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich, who have won the title 20 times would be eager on avenging that defeat with a spot in the next stage at stake. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal 2022-23 second round match will be played at the Augsburg Arena in Augsburg. The game will be held on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match live on Sony Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the DFB-Pokal 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2/HD channel to watch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the DFB-Pokal in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match.

