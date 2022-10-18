Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad and have identified Napoli's Victor Osimhen as one of their top priorities. The Nigerian international has attracted attention from a number of top clubs in Europe and the Premier League side are set to face stern competition to seal the 23-year-old's signature. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pictures With Former Boss Alex Ferguson After Being Awarded by Manchester United for Completing 700 Club Football Goals.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are looking to spend big on Victor Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window. The Premier League side are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old forward and could move for him in January depending on the circumstances.

Manchester United are looking to format a new identity under Erik ten Hag but have fell short in the attacking department. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his best, the Red Devils lack an out-and-out striker in the team and the 23-year-old has emerged as an option.

However, it is understood that Manchester United are not the only club pursuing the Nigeria international. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the 23-year-old. Victor Osimhen is happy at Napoli and their project but could be persuaded by either of these teams.

Manchester United are currently in the Europa League spots and will need reinforcements if they are to make it into the top four. The Red Devils could move for the striker in January or wait until the summer.

Victor Osimhen has been in brilliant form for Napoli this season, The striker has scored four goals and assisted once in eight appearances in all competitions. Meanwhile, Napoli are undefeated so far and lead the Serie A and their Champions League group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).