German champions and the in form team in Europe, Bayern Munich, will be in action in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against FC Koln this evening. The Bavarians are marauding teams this season and have won all their matches they have played so far. Their dominance is echoed by the fact that they have scored 30 times in 8 matches played in the German Bundesliga and they really need to have a bad day at this rate to lose a domestic contest. FC Koln are eighth in the Bundesliga standings and head into this fixture on the back of three defeats in their last five games. They will need to be at their very best just to match the level of Bayern Munich’s football. Lionel Messi's Kerala Visit Postponed; Minister Refuses to Answer Question On Cancelled Match of Argentina Superstar, Congress MP Alleges 'Shady Dealings'.

Timo Hubers has undergone a surgery and will be out for a considerable amount of time before he turns up for FC Koln again. He joins Luca Kilian on the long term injury list for the club. Marius Bülter will lead the attack for the hosts with the team lining up in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Said El Mala and Jakub Kamiński will be the two attacking midfielders with Denis Huseinbašić and Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson as the central midfield duo with the task of shielding the backline.

Bayern Munich have injuries of their own as well with Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito missing in action for sometime now. Nicolas Jackson will be the focal point in attack with Serge Gnabry slotting in behind him in attack. Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will be deployed on the wings for the visitors. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Gortezka will both be part of the midfield unit for the club.

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Match Details

Match FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is FC Koln vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

FC Koln will host German giants Bayern Munich in a second-round match of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match is set to be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany, starting at 1:15 AM PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Koln vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately there is no official broadcast partner of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 for India. Fans in India will hence not be able to watch the FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Dortmund DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match live telecast on their TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option for FC Koln vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal 2025-26 can read below. Vinicius Junior Plays Down El Clasico Rift After Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Barcelona in La Liga 2025–26.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Koln vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 in India. Fans can hence watch FC Koln vs Bayern Munich live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Bayern Munich play fast pace attacking football that leaves their opponents grasping for breath. This game will be no different with the Bavarians claiming a routine win.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).