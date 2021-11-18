The Indian Super League 2021-22 season starts on Thursday and ahead of the tournament we have brought to you the live schedules of man teams. Now, in this article, we shall be particularly talking about the schedule of FC Goa. But before that, let's have a look at the strengths and weaknesses of The Gaurs for ISL 8. One cannot deny the fact that The Gaurs can be quite a dangerous side. FC Goa has only failed once to qualify in the knockouts but they are yet to clinch the trophy. They did win the ISL League Winner's Shield back in 2019-20 but are yet to win the ISL. This time even at the Durand Cup 2021 the Gaurs meant business. While the rest of the teams decided to send their second-line teams, FC Goa sent their key players and clinched the tournament. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 8.

The team has not changed their core squad when it comes to the overseas players. The Gaurs still have players like Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez, and Alberto Noguera. Edu Bedia will be handling the midfield, Jorge Ortiz will be handling the attack. The Gaurs will be having high hopes from newbie Romario Jesuraj who will be on the right-wing. Dheeraj Singh will also be a key player for the team owing to his form in U-23. However, the team still lacks an Indian face at the centre back. We say this because of the change in rules as only four foreign players are allowed in the squad. If the team happens to play a couple of foreign players at center back, it would only mean that they would have a paucity of foreign players at the attack. It would be interesting to see how the formations will be put up in the season ahead. Now, take a look at the schedule of FC Goa.

Schedule for FC Goa in ISL 2021-22:

Date Fixture Time Venue November 22 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 26 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 04 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 07 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 11 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 18 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 24 Odisha vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 29 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda January 2 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 8 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

All the matches will be held in Goa. The ISL 2021-22 tournament starts with the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerela Blasters that starts at around 07.30 pm IST.

