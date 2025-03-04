FC Goa are second in the Indian Super League with 45 points from 22 games and next face Mohammedan SC in their next game. The Gaurs had a bright start to the campaign but lost their way a bit in the middle phases, only to bounce back in style in recent past. They are on a four-game winning streak and will try to secure the ISL title after missing out on the shield. Mohammedan SC are rock bottom, and a point earned against Odisha in their last match, ended a four-game losing streak. The visitors will battle it out for pride here. FC Goa versus Mohammedan SC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Host Mohammedan SC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium After Securing Indian Super League Playoff Berth.

Odei Onaindia at the heart of defence for Goa is their key player, who will keep things tidy at the back. Armando Sadiku will play the lone striker up top with Borja Herrera as the playmaker behind him. Brison Deuben Fernandes and Mohammad Yasir on the wings should carve out openings with the pace and trickery they possess.

Joe Zoherliana and Florent Ogier at the back for Mohammedan did well against Odisha and will hope for a similar performance this evening. Mirjalol Kasimov in midfield needs to try and wrestle control of the game from the opposition. Franca and Lalremsanga Fanai have not had the kind of service they would have liked from midfield and will hope for a change here. ISL 2024–25: NorthEast United Secure Indian Super League Playoff Spot With 3–0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC.

When is FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

FC Goa take on Mohammedan SC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Tuesday, March 4. The FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC live streaming options below.

How to Watch FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Goa will dominate the game from onset and should secure an easy win here.

