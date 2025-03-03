Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): NorthEast United FC returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thumping over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Monday.

It all started with a goal from Nestor Albiach early on, before Jithin MS and Alaaeddine Ajaraie also got into the act in a first-half blitzkrieg. Chennaiyin FC had their moments in the second half, but they failed to convert their chances. With this win, the Highlanders have 35 points from 23 games and qualified for the playoffs for the first time after the 2020-21 season.

Also Read | India vs Australia Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India To Beat Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

NorthEast United FC showed great urgency from the first minute of the game, pushing bodies forward in search of the goal. Their early pressure saw Jithin MS force a save from Mohammed Nawaz in the fifth minute. A couple of minutes later, Nestor handed the lead to the Highlanders. It all started with Ajaraie, who found the Spaniard with a sensational flick. Nestor controlled the ball before slotting it into the bottom right corner of the net.

Things became complicated for the Marina Machans as they conceded again in the 26th minute. The move began with Mohammed Ali Bemammer playing a give-and-go with Jithin before sliding it to Ajaraie in space. The Moroccan eventually picked out Jithin's surging run, and the winger completed the brilliant move with a fine finish.

Also Read | Steve Smith Reveals Australia's Mantra for Success Against Team India Ahead of Semi-Final Clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

NorthEast United FC extended their lead in the 38th minute when Jithin lost his marker with a surging run from the left flank before finding Ajaraie in the box. Ryan Edwards was brilliant to block Ajaraie's initial effort, but the Moroccan followed up the ricochet and slotted it home to score his 21st goal of the campaign.

The Moroccan almost scored his second goal of the night in the 44th minute when Nestor found him with a dink ball. Ajaraie went past his marker before scuffing the shot slightly over the target. As the first half came to a close, Vincy Barretto had a shot on target against the run of play, but Gurmeet was alert to the danger as he parried the ball away.

Owen Coyle made three changes in the second half, introducing Lukas Brambilla, Jitendra Singh, and Laldinpuia in the hope of getting back into the game. Brambilla almost made an instant impact when he forced a save out of Gurmeet after Shields picked him out.

Wilmar almost felt he had brought Chennaiyin FC back into the game when he nestled it past Gurmeet in the 78th minute from Brambilla's pass. However, the Colombian was judged offside. However, the hosts were soon reduced to 10 men when Ryan Edwards received his second yellow card for recklessly bringing down Ajaraie near the penalty area.

Chennaiyin FC threw bodies forward and created chances, especially in the second half, but they lacked sharpness in front of the goal. It was the Highlanders' seventh clean sheet of the season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)