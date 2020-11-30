FC Goa (FCG) will square off against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 12. The game will be held at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 30, 2020. This will be the third game for both teams where FC Goa has not registered a victory yet. Gaurs will indeed look to open their winning streak against Highlanders in their upcoming game. NEUFC defeated Mumbai in their opening game, while they had a draw against Kerala Blasters in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for FCG vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards for the upcoming game. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Federico Gallego, Kwesi Appiah, Alberto Noguera & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in FCG vs NEUFC ISL Match.

Both FCG and NEUFC are featuring in their seventh ISL season. Two-time runner-up FC Goa has won 51 matches from its 110 matches, the most in the league with a success rate of 46.3 per cent. On the other hand, Highlanders were semi-finalist in 2018-19 has 28 wins from 100 matches at a win per cent of 28. Goa and NorthEast have met each other 12 times in the ISL and the Gaurs holds the lead in the fixture with five wins. FC Goa has defeated NorthEast United FC twice in their last five encounters while remaining three were draw. FCG vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2019 Clash, Here Are Match Results of NorthEast United vs FC Goa in the Last 5 Encounters in Indian Super League.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), James Donachie (FCG) and Dylan Fox (NEUFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Edu Bedia (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG) and Jorge Ortiz (FCG) must be your midfielders.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) must be your strikers for this clash.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC).

Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) should be made the captain of your FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020 team. While Igor Angulo (FCG) should be elected as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).