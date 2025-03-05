Inter Milan, leaders of the Serie A, go head-to-head with Dutch side Feyenoord in the Round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League. The Nerazzurri has been a bit below par in recent times with just two wins in their last five league games. But playing in a competition of the magnitude of the Champions League should bring the best out of the side. Manager Simone Inzaghi has been around for some time and knows how to get his team past these challenges. For Feyenoord, the title race in the Dutch Eredivisie looks likely over and making a mark in Europe will be high on priority. PSV Eindhoven 1–7 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Martin Odegaard Brace Leads Ruthless Display As Gunners Register Emphatic First Leg Win.

The absence of Givairo Read, Justin Bijlow, Facundo Gonzalez, Hwang In-beom, Antoni Milambo, Quinten Timber, Bart Nieuwkoop, Ramiz Zerrouki, Ayase Ueda, and Calvin Stengs for Feyenoord has manager Robin Van Persie concerned. Julian Carranza plays the lone striker up top, and he will have Igor Paixao and Ibrahim Osman for company in the final third. Luka Ivanusec will sit back and try and shield the backline from midfield.

Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Nicola Zalewski are missing for Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez was linked with a move away from the club, but he is likely to stay and play a key role. He will partner Marcys Thuram in the forward line. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in central midfield will try and maintain the tempo of the game.

When is Feyenoord vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan will take on Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, March 6 in the round of 16 fixture. The Feyenoord vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the De Kuip and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Feyenoord vs Inter Milan viewing options below. Real Madrid 2–1 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz on Target As Los Blancos Secure First Leg Win in Madrid Derby.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Feyenoord vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Feyenoord vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. Jio users can also watch the Feyenoord vs Inter Milan match on JioTV. For Feyenoord vs Inter Milan online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Feyenoord vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Feyenoord vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Inter Milan have quality in all areas and should secure a routine win here.

