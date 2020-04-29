FIFA Medical Chief Warns Against Restarting Football, Says ‘It Is Not a Matter of Money, It Is a Matter of Life and Death’

Fan During Napoli vs Barcelona Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Several footballing leagues are targeting a return to action next month after lockdown due to coronavirus eases up. Matches are expected to be played behind closed doors with no fans but FIFA medical committee Chairman Michel D’Hooghe has warned over an early restart. D’Hooghe believes that no football should be played at least until the end of August. Sporting competitions across the world have been either put on hold since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ligue 1 Set to Be Cancelled After France Suspend All Sporting Events Until August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Though Eredivisie in the Netherlands and Ligue 1 in France have already cancelled their 2019-20 season, Serie A, Premier League and Bundesliga are some of the major European domestic competitions who are looking to restart their campaign next month. But FIFA’s medical committee chairman believes that resuming the competitions this early carries a major risk of the second wave of COVID-19. UEFA Set Deadline of May 25 for European Leagues to Provide Plans to Restart 2019–20 Season.

‘We are all subject to decisions at national level from the public authorities. Football suddenly becomes not the most important thing in life. I will be very happy if we can start, in a convenient way, the next championship and have nothing before the start of next season.’ D’Hooghe told The Telegraph.

‘If they could start the season 2020-21 end of August or beginning of September I would be happy. Then they could eventually avoid a second attack from the virus, which is not impossible. Everyone has to be very careful for the moment.’ He added. ‘If there is one circumstance where medical arguments should win against economical arguments, it is now. It is not a matter of money, it is a matter of life and death. It is very simple’ D’Hooghe said further.

Teams in Bundesliga have already started preparation in groups while maintaining social distancing and hope to restart the season on May 9. Meanwhile, the Italian prime minister has given a green light to Serie A sides to resume training from May 4.