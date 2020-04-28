Ligue 1 Set to Be Cancelled After France Suspend All Sporting Events Until August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

French Ligue 1 (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

After Belgium and Netherlands, the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season is set to be cancelled after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement that no sporting events will be allowed to take place until August. Last week, French Professional Football League (LFP) announced their plans to resume the league on June 17 but it looks like the competition might be cancelled as UEFA are adamant on finishing the current season before September. Eredivisie: Netherlands’ Top Flight Football Season Likely to Be Cancelled After Government Extends Major Events Ban From June to September.

As per the reports by Goal, Ligue 1 will become the third first division footballing competition across Europe after Belgium Pro League and Eredivise to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier today, UEFA had set a deadline of May 25 for all the leagues to submit their plans on how they propose to start the current season. However, with no sporting activities in the country until September, it looks like the competition will be abandoned. UEFA Set Deadline of May 25 for European Leagues to Provide Plans to Restart 2019–20 Season.

According to the guideline passed by UEFA, if an association decides to prematurely end the current campaign they will have to explain that decision to the governing body and will need to submit the names of teams for European competitions based on ‘sporting merit’. Philippe’s statements have confirmed that there is no possibility of starting the league until September with France currently being under lockdown.

PSG are currently at the top of the table and have 12 point lead over second-placed Marseille with Rennes occupying the last automatic UCL qualification spot. Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse are the teams in the relegation zone.