Lionel Messi and Barcelona were left on the dust after a humiliating 2-8 humbling against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals. The humiliating defeat was Barcelona’s worst ever in the UCL while Bayern Munich became the first side to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout game. The disappointment also meant Barcelona and Messi finished trophyless for the first time since 2007. A recent stat also shows how much the Catalan side have become dependent on the Argentine to bail them out. Robert Lewandowski a Great Player But Lionel Messi is From Another Planet, Says Quique Setien.

The match went off a brisk start with Thomas Muller putting Bayern ahead in the fourth minute and Barcelona responded with an own goal from David Alaba after he tried and failed to clear Jordi Alba’s cross aimed for Luis Suarez three minute later. Ivan Perisic then picked up a pass from Serge Gnabry and put Bayern in the lead again in the 21 minutes. Gnabry himself then got on the score sheet from a brilliant pass from Muller, who soon added a second and made it 4-1 within the opening 30 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo to Rub Shoulders With Lionel Messi at Barcelona? Fans Doubt If This Would Come True! (Read Tweets).

It was the first time the in club’s history that Barcelona had conceded four goals in the opening half of a Champions League knockout match. They returned from the break and pulled one back through Luis Suarez but couldn’t complete a comeback. Suarez’s 57th-minute strike only sparked more goals from Bayern. Joshua Kimmich made it 5-2 after a brilliant run from Alphonso Davies on the right-channel.

Humiliating Stat for Barcelona

📅 Since the 2016/17 season: 😳 Only Lionel Messi (32) has scored more #UCL goals than Own Goal (9) for @FCBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/JSBQvCatcL — SPORF (@Sporf) August 14, 2020

Robert Lewandowski then found his only goal from a Philippe Coutinho assist, who came off the bench in the final 10 minutes and scored twice to complete Bayern’s humiliation of Barcelona. It was a surprising night that 10 goals were scored and none came from Messi’s boot. The Argentine has scored 32 goals for Barcelona in the Champions League since 2016-17.

In fact, when Luis Suarez scored from the penalty sport against Napoli, it was the first time since 2015 a Barcelona player other than Lionel Messi found the net during a Champions League knockout game. The Catalan side have been too dependent on the Argentine and as Bayern midfielders blocked Messi’s path, Barcelona were only left to be humiliated.

A recent stat shows that Messi has scored 32 times in the Champions League for Barcelona since 2016-17. Their next best scorer is own goals with nine followed by Luis Suarez, who has also scored nine goals in the UCL in the last four seasons. Surprisingly, Coutinho, who currently is on loan at Bayern, has also scored nine goals but in two seasons at Camp Nou.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).