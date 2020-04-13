Former Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Blamed Ex-Girlfriend Sacha Wright for Getting Sacked

Unai Emery (Photo Credits: Getty)

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has blamed ex-girlfriend Sacha Wright for losing the Gunners managerial job. The Spaniard was given the responsibility of leading Arsenal post the Arsene Wenger era. He was considered as a perfect man for the job after winning Europa League title with Sevilla and league titles with Paris Saint-Germain. Emery had a good start to his Arsenal career and even led the Gunner to Europa League final in his first year but underwhelming performances in the second season saw him sacked by the club in November 2019.

According to a report from English news outlet The Sun, Unai Emery’s ex-girlfriend Sacha Wright has revealed that the Spaniard blamed her for him getting the sack from Arsenal. The couple broke last year in September and two months later, Emery was axed from the Gunners roster.

‘It was then he blamed me for getting him the sack, He told me I was a white witch as I had brought him so much bad luck’ Wright revealed. ‘He said, it was the day we broke up that we started to lose’. He told me he was so stressed out that his mind wasn’t in the right place after we separated.’ She added further.

After Emery’s sacking from the manager position at Arsenal, former player Freddie Ljungberg was named as the temporary replacement and he was the replaced by Manchester City’s assistant coach Mikel Arteta. The 38-year-old has made a good start to his managerial career with the Gunners and big things are expected from him at the north London club.