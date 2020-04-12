Neymar’s Mother Nadine Goncalves, 52, Is Dating 22-Year-Old Gamer Tiago Ramos Who Is Six Years Younger Than PSG Star

Photos from respective Instagram accounts

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves is dating a 22-year-old gamer named Tiago Ramos. Nadine is 52, and in 2016 she split from her husband Wagner Ribeiro, who is 55. The duo was married for 25 years. Interestingly, Ramos is Neymar's fan and happens to be six years younger than the Brazilian footballer. And, as per Neymar's comment "Be happy mom love you" on her mother's Instagram post, it appears that the footballer is happy with her mum's new relationship. Barcelona Tags Neymar Jr in Latest Tweet, Adds Fuel to Transfer Rumours Claiming PSG Forward's Comeback to Catalan Giants.

Ramos hails from the Brazilian city of Pernambuco and is part of a gaming team called 4K Easy. The 22 YO is also a model. Meanwhile, Nadine took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with Ramos. She captioned it in Portuguese, "O inexplicável não se explica, se vive (The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it)"

Here's Neymar's Mother's Instagram Post

O inexplicável não se explica, se vive... ❤️

As per the Sun, Ramos happens to be Neymar's fan and had sent the footballer a message in 2017, which read, "Neymar you are fantastic, I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you, I see you playing and I'm very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother, and play together. I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals! Stay with God, very successful and happy."