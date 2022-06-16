Jules Kounde seems to be making a move to Barcelona this summer transfer window. The French defender, who is a top target for many clubs in Europe, is reportedly in advanced talks with Barcelona amid serious interest from Chelsea. The Blues, who have seen the exit of both Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen needed a player of Kounde's calibre to form the heart of their defense. This was Chelsea's second chance at signing the player but it looks like they would miss out once again at the centre-back. Frenkie de Jong Transfer Update: Manchester City Plan Bernardo Silva Swap For Barcelona Star

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have agreed on a deal in principle with Sevilla for the defender's transfer. A report in Metro claims that the deal would cost Barcelona a fee of €60million (£51.6m) and also a player. Barcelona are already said to have signed Andreas Christensen, who can form a defensive partnership with Kounde.

In recent times, there have been a lot of questions about Gerard Pique's position in the team and he reportedly is part of Xavi's plans next season. Christensen and Kounde's arrival is likely to solve much of their defensive problems.

