Liverpool will be looking to stay alive in the English Premier League when they take on Fulham in an away tie. The Reds were knocked out of the Europa League recently by Atalanta, and the Premier League is now their only hope of winning another silverware in this campaign. They are currently third in the points table behind Manchester City and Arsenal, both of whom are in a position of strength compared to them. Arsenal's win yesterday has put them under further pressure to respond. Opponents Fulham are 12th in the standings but at home, they can be a quality team. Fulham versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 9:00 PM IST.

Rodrigo Muniz will lead the attack for Fulham with Andreas Pereira slotting in behind him, in an attacking midfielder role. Willian and Alex Iwobi will occupy the slots on the two flanks and the duo will look to utilise their pace to get behind the Reds’ backline. Palhinha may leave the club at the end of the season but remains a quality midfield player for the home side.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will form the center-back pairing for Liverpool and a lot will ride on their shoulders, given their struggles defending off late. Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz as a front three are dynamic and full of goals. It will not be a surprise if one amongst the three is on the score sheet.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Fulham take on Liverpool in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, April 21. The Fulham vs Liverpool match will be played at the Craven Cottage, and it starts at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast viewing option of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Star Sports Select 1 and 1 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Fulham vs Liverpool viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Fulham vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool have five wins in their last seven away matches which is impressive. Expect the Reds to secure an important win.

