Gareth Bale Transfer News: Real Madrid Star Not Interested in Premier League Move, Claims Agent

Gareth Bale (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid has been unsure since reportedly falling out with Zinedine Zidane and there are rumours that the Welshman is considering a move away from the Spanish capital. However, the 30-year-old’s agent Johnathan Barnett, for the time being, has put those speculations to rest, stating that his client has no plans to push a move away from Santiago Bernabeu and will see out his contract with the record Spanish champions. Gareth Bale & Luka Modric Practice Balancing & First Touch on Bosu Ball.

Gareth Bale who rose to stardom in Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, moved to Real Madrid in 2013 and has been instrumental in the club’s four Champions League triumphs in last six years. But with each approaching transfer window, rumours begin to circulate that the Welshman might move back to Britain, with China and America also reported as possible destinations. Bizarre Real Madrid 2020–21 Kit With Pink Stripes Leaked Online, Fans Disappointed With New Jersey Design (See Pics).

However, Barnett has stated that Bale is happy at Real Madrid and his preferred choice is to stay there. ‘I have no idea what his value is. His salary is quite high and also where he wants to go is very important in his life. I can't put a figure on it’ Barnett told BBC Radio 4 when asked about the forwards future.

‘It's for the clubs to decide what they want to pay for him. As I've always said, he's quite happy at Madrid. He has a very nice lifestyle, I don't see why he wouldn't see his career out in Madrid probably. It's his life that he wants to lead. Financially he will want enough for the rest of his life and all his children and grandchildren.’ He added.

‘He's won nearly everything in the world except the World Cup. To come back and play [in the Premier League] would be a big thing but I don't think he wants to do that at the moment as he's quite happy to play at Real Madrid.’ Barnett said further.

Form and fitness have been the main issue for the forward in recent times, even when fully fit manager Zinedine Zidane has left him out of the squad and has opted for other players. Bale has made 249 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring over a 100 goals.